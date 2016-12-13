BRIEF-Symphony Holdings Ltd says unit entered into agreement with Goldsilk Capital

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Symphony Holdings Ltd

* Purchaser and vendor entered into agreement

* Purchaser has conditionally agreed to purchase and vendor has conditionally agreed to sell sale shares

* Application has been made to stock exchange for resumption of trading in shares and warrants with effect from dec 14

* Purchaser to purchase sale shares, representing 42% of issued share capital of target, and sale loan at consideration of hk$215.3 million

* Target is Giant Eagle Enterprises Limited; vendor is Goldsilk Capital Limited; purchaser is Cosmo Group Holdings, a unit of co