BRIEF-Valley National Bancorp co issued, sold 9.2 million shares of common stock

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Valley National Bancorp

* Valley National Bancorp says on Dec 13, 2016, Valley National Bancorp issued and sold 9.2 million shares of common stock -SEC filing

* Valley National Bancorp - intends to use net proceeds from offering to supplement growth in loan portfolio of Valley National Bank, co's unit

* Valley National Bancorp says estimates net proceeds of offering, including shares sold upon underwriter's exercise of option will be about $106.4 million