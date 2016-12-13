FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Precise Biometrics says to carry out private placement of shares
#First Republic News
December 13, 2016 / 4:37 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Precise Biometrics says to carry out private placement of shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Precise Biometrics

* Precise Biometrics intends to undertake a private placement of shares

* Says board of directors intends to resolve, based on authorization by 2016 annual general meeting, on a private placement of shares in order to raise gross proceeds of up to SEK 50 million

* Says placement is for the purpose of financing Precise Biometrics' ongoing acquisition of NexID Biometrics while maintaining the company's current financial position

* Says subscription price for shares in private placement will be determined in a book-building process

* Says private placement is directed to Swedish and international qualified investors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

