Dec 13 (Reuters) - Metropole Television SA :

* Supervisory Board voted unanimously in favour of proposed acquisition of French radio division of RTL Group

* Proposed agreement provides for acquisition of all shares in RTL Group`s radio division in France

* Is targeting an EBITA of 40 million euros ($42.50 million) for radio division by 2020