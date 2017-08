BRIEF-Societe de l'Informatique Industrielle Q2 revenue up at 205.21 mln

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Societe pour L'informatique Industrielle SA :

* Q2 revenue 205.21 million euros ($218.02 million) versus 162.86 million euros year ago

* Q2 operating income 15.60 million euros versus 8.34 million euros year ago

* Q2 net group share profit at 10.25 million euros versus 5.18 million euros year ago

* Considers that 2016/17 should show a consolidated growth of 20 pct of its turnover, exceeding 430 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9413 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)