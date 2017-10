Dec 13 (Reuters) - Genticel Sa

* No statistical difference in viral clearance between treatment and placebo groups at any time point over two years

* No difference in incidence of subjects progressing to high-grade cervical lesions between groups

* Company concludes HPV therapeutics development program; remains focused on seeking new drug candidates Source text: bit.ly/2hBhvrJ Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)