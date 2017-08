Dec 13 (Reuters) - Medicure Inc :

* Medicure announces filing of ANDA in collaboration with Apicore

* Co and Apicore have entered into an exclusive product supply and development agreement under which Medicure holds all commercial rights

* Medicure owns a majority interest in Apicore, as well as an option to acquire remaining issued shares of Apicore until July 2017