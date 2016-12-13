FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
BRIEF-U.S. CDC says its study finds Zika virus replicates and persists in fetal brains and placentas
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump unshackled
Phoenix aftermath
Trump unshackled
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Politics
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
December 13, 2016 / 6:26 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-U.S. CDC says its study finds Zika virus replicates and persists in fetal brains and placentas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 13 (Reuters) - U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC):

* Study finds Zika virus replicates and persists in fetal brains and placentas

* CDC scientists found Zika virus RNA persisted in fetal brains & in placentas for more than seven months after the mothers contracted Zika

* CDC's study shows Zika virus RNA replicating in brain tissues of infants with microcephaly, in placentas of women who suffered pregnancy losses

* Researchers found evidence of Zika replicating in an infant with microcephaly who died two months after birth

* Findings show that Zika virus can continue to replicate in infants' brains even after birth, that virus can persist in placentas for months

* Researchers found Zika virus infects and proliferates in hofbauer cells, a type of migratory immune cell in the placenta

* Findings confirm zika infection during 1st trimester of pregnancy poses more danger for pregnancy, fetal development than during 3rd trimester

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.