BRIEF-U.S. CDC says its study finds Zika virus replicates and persists in fetal brains and placentas

Dec 13 (Reuters) - U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC):

* Study finds Zika virus replicates and persists in fetal brains and placentas

* CDC scientists found Zika virus RNA persisted in fetal brains & in placentas for more than seven months after the mothers contracted Zika

* CDC's study shows Zika virus RNA replicating in brain tissues of infants with microcephaly, in placentas of women who suffered pregnancy losses

* Researchers found evidence of Zika replicating in an infant with microcephaly who died two months after birth

* Findings show that Zika virus can continue to replicate in infants' brains even after birth, that virus can persist in placentas for months

* Researchers found Zika virus infects and proliferates in hofbauer cells, a type of migratory immune cell in the placenta

* Findings confirm zika infection during 1st trimester of pregnancy poses more danger for pregnancy, fetal development than during 3rd trimester