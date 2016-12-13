FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
BRIEF-Telenor board confirms trust in CEO, sets long-term strategy
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump unshackled
Phoenix aftermath
Trump unshackled
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Politics
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
December 13, 2016 / 6:56 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Telenor board confirms trust in CEO, sets long-term strategy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Telenor Asa :

* Says during a board meeting, the board has confirmed its trust in president and CEO, Sigve Brekke

* Says board and management has agreed upon company's strategic direction towards 2020 and that it is the board's opinion that Brekke is the right person to lead implementation of new strategy

* "Recently, media has referred to issues from Sigve Brekke's period as Head of Asia. The cases have previously been handled and concluded upon by the Board"

* Telenor will hold a press meeting Wednesday 14. December, at 11:00 at Telenor's headquarters at Fornebu. Chair of the Board, Gunn Wærsted, and President and CEO, Sigve Brekke, will be available Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Stine Jacobsen)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.