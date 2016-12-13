FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 13, 2016 / 7:27 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Moody's changes outlook on Italian banking sector to negative due to increasing capital needs, weakening confidence

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Moody's:

* Moody's changes outlook on Italian banking sector to negative from stable due to increasing capital needs and weakening confidence

* Moody's on Italian banking sector - Banks will need to recognize additional impairments and losses when selling problem loans

* Moody's - Italy's economic growth to remain well below that of EU peers, with Moody's estimating real GDP growth of 0.8 percent in 2016, 2017 and 1 percent in 2018

* Moody's on Italian banking sector - Although problem loan formation in Italy has slowed considerably, a reduction in the outstanding amount will be gradual

* Moody's on Italian banking sector - Operating conditions more generally will not be very favorable for Italy's banks over the outlook period

* Moody's - Failure to restructure weak bank such as Monte dei Paschi di Siena could further undermine market confidence in Italian banking sector

* Moody's on Italian banking sector - Demand for credit, banking services will remain subdued, offering only modest revenue growth opportunities for banks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

