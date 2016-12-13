FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
BRIEF-Mohawk Industries says made certain modifications to its $500 mln on-balance-sheet securitization facility
#Market News
December 13, 2016 / 9:56 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Mohawk Industries says made certain modifications to its $500 mln on-balance-sheet securitization facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Mohawk Industries Inc

* Says on Dec 13,co made certain modifications to its $500 million on-balance-sheet securitization facility

* Mohawk Industries - Modification provided all borrowings under facility to bear interest at rate equal to libor plus applicable margin of 0.70%/ annum

* Mohawk Industries Inc - Modification to facility extended termination date of facility from December 19, 2016 to December 19, 2017 - SEC Filing Source text: [bit.ly/2hugeQx] Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
