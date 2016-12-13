FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
BRIEF-PennyMac says David Spector to become CEO
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump unshackled
Phoenix aftermath
Trump unshackled
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Politics
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 13, 2016 / 9:58 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-PennyMac says David Spector to become CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 13 (Reuters) - PennyMac Financial Services Inc :

* PennyMac Financial Services Inc - David A. Spector will become president and chief executive officer of PennyMac Financial

* Says all the organizational changes are effective Jan 1, 2017

* PennyMac Financial Services Inc - Stanford L. Kurland, currently chairman and chief executive officer, will assume role of executive chairman

* PennyMac Financial Services Inc - says no member of PennyMac Financial's senior management team is leaving company as result of these organizational changes

* PennyMac Financial Services Inc says Andrew Chang will become senior managing director and chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.