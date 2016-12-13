BRIEF-Tesoro Corp enters into an amendment and incremental facility agreement to existing credit facility

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Tesoro Corp

* Tesoro Corp - Restated credit agreement increases aggregate commitments under existing credit agreement from $2.0 billion to $3.0 billion

* Tesoro Corp - Entered into an amendment and incremental facility agreement to existing credit facility, dated as of September 30, 2016

* Tesoro Corp - Restated credit agreement provides for an incremental revolving facility in an aggregate principal amount of $1.0 billion