8 months ago
BRIEF-Wells Fargo issues statement regarding federal reserve
#Market News
December 13, 2016 / 10:41 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Wells Fargo issues statement regarding federal reserve

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co

* Wells fargo issues statement regarding federal reserve, FDIC 2016 resolution plan submission determination

* "Believe we will be able to address concerns raised today in march 2017 revised submission."

* "We were informed today that we did not adequately remediate certain deficiencies"

* Wells fargo says will work with agencies to better understand concerns so that co can bring its resolution planning processes in line with their expectations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

