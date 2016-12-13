FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-SkyWest announces additional fleet transitions & Bombardier Agreement
December 13, 2016 / 9:16 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-SkyWest announces additional fleet transitions & Bombardier Agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Skywest Inc

* Skywest, Inc. announces additional fleet transitions, Bombardier agreement and anticipated 50-seat aircraft non-cash impairment charge

* Skywest-Anticipates to record non-cash impairment charge in Q4 estimated to be in range of $440-$490 million on CRJ200 aircraft,other 50-seat aircraft assets

* Skywest - Expects to transition to flying primarily dual-class aircraft in CRJ operation by removing its CRJ200 aircraft from service over next year

* Skywest Inc- Skywest is evaluating its total 50-seat CRJ200 fleet and related long-lived assets for impairment in Q4 2016

* Skywest Inc - Bombardier agreed to pay skywest $90 million by January 2017 along with certain other consideration in exchange for release

* Skywest-Co,Bombardier entered into termination deal covering Bombardier's residual value guarantee deals on 76 CRJ200 aircraft owned by Skywest Airlines,Expressjet Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

