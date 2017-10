Dec 13 (Reuters) - International Business Machines Corp

* IBM - Stanley J. Sutula III, VP , controller, resigned his position effective Jan 20 to undertake a position as CFO at another public company

* IBM - Board elected Robert F. Del Bene, 57, to become vice president and controller effective January 21, 2017 - SEC Filing Source text: [bit.ly/2hsiF5r] Further company coverage: