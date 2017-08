Dec 13 (Reuters) - Newlink Genetics Corp :

* On Dec 7, co entered into settlement agreement with wuxi apptec relating to company's termination of wuxi agreement

* Newlink Genetics - co to make payment of $5.4 million in cash, to transfer right, title and interest in certain equipment related to wuxi deal to wuxi