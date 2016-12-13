FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 13, 2016 / 9:51 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Diodes says unit entered into 2016 amendment to JV agreement with Chengdu Ya Guang Electronic Co

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Diodes Inc :

* Diodes Inc - on Dec 7, unit of co, entered into 2016 amendment to joint venture agreement with Chengdu Ya Guang Electronic Co limited -sec filing

* Diodes Inc -under amendment,ownership in Diodes Shanghai joint venture will be increased from 95 pct to approximately 98 pct

* Diodes Inc - both parties agree registered capital of Diodes Technology (Chengdu) company limited, to be increased by US$76 million to US$126 million

* Diodes Inc - increase in registered and additional paid in capital will be made by a US$12 million cash contribution by Diodes Shanghai

* Diodes- increase in registered, additional paid in capital will be made by conversion of about US$72 million of existing indebtedness of JV to units of co Source text - bit.ly/2hCbA5R Further company coverage:

