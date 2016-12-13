BRIEF-APN Outdoor Group and oOh!media to merge

Dec 14 (Reuters) - APN Outdoor Group Ltd and oOh!media Ltd :

* Apn Outdoor Group and oOh!media to merge, creating a leading, diversified media group

* An all-share ('scrip') transaction, where oOh!media shareholders will receive 0.83 APN Outdoor shares for each oOh!media share held

* Transaction will create group with a pro forma market capitalisation of approximately $1.6 billion

* oOh!media's board of directors unanimously recommends that ooh!media shareholders vote in favour of scheme

* Directors of APN Outdoor and oOh!media unanimously agree that transaction is in best interests of their respective shareholder groups

* On completion of transaction, existing apn outdoor and ooh!media shareholders will own 55% and 45% respectively of merged group

* Merger is forecast to achieve cost synergies of at least $20 million per annum

* Transaction is expected to deliver fy16 pro forma eps accretion of 14.7% and 14.2% respectively to existing Apn Outdoor and oOh!media shareholders

* Enhanced financial scale and balance sheet strength, with estimated december 2016 pro forma net debt/fy16 pro forma ebitda of 1.2x.4

* Merged group fy16 pro forma ebitda of $171 million

* Doug Flynn will be appointed as merged group's chairman, Brendon Cook as merged group's CEO and managing director, and Wayne Castle as CFO

* APN and oOh!meedia agreed cos will cap final dividends for (fy16) at 12.5 cents and 10.0 cents per share respectively

* Highbury Partnership and Macquarie Capital are acting as financial advisers to oOh!media

* Highbury Partnership and Macquarie Capital are acting as financial advisers to oOh!media

* Cadence advisory and UBS are acting as financial advisers to apn outdoor