8 months ago
BRIEF-APN Outdoor Group and oOh!media to merge
Trump unshackled
Politics
Trump unshackled
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
U.S.
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
December 13, 2016 / 10:21 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-APN Outdoor Group and oOh!media to merge

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 14 (Reuters) - APN Outdoor Group Ltd and oOh!media Ltd :

* Apn Outdoor and oOh!media to merge

* Apn Outdoor Group and oOh!media to merge, creating a leading, diversified media group

* An all-share ('scrip') transaction, where oOh!media shareholders will receive 0.83 APN Outdoor shares for each oOh!media share held

* Transaction will create group with a pro forma market capitalisation of approximately $1.6 billion

* oOh!media's board of directors unanimously recommends that ooh!media shareholders vote in favour of scheme

* Directors of APN Outdoor and oOh!media unanimously agree that transaction is in best interests of their respective shareholder groups

* On completion of transaction, existing apn outdoor and ooh!media shareholders will own 55% and 45% respectively of merged group

* Merger is forecast to achieve cost synergies of at least $20 million per annum

* Transaction is expected to deliver fy16 pro forma eps accretion of 14.7% and 14.2% respectively to existing Apn Outdoor and oOh!media shareholders

* Enhanced financial scale and balance sheet strength, with estimated december 2016 pro forma net debt/fy16 pro forma ebitda of 1.2x.4

* Merged group fy16 pro forma ebitda of $171 million

* Doug Flynn will be appointed as merged group's chairman, Brendon Cook as merged group's CEO and managing director, and Wayne Castle as CFO

* APN and oOh!meedia agreed cos will cap final dividends for (fy16) at 12.5 cents and 10.0 cents per share respectively

* Highbury Partnership and Macquarie Capital are acting as financial advisers to oOh!media

* Cadence advisory and UBS are acting as financial advisers to apn outdoor Source text for Eikon: [nASXbCgGWf,nASX3xbR8H] Further company coverage:

