BRIEF-America's Car-mart, Inc. enters into new loan and security agreement
* America's Car-mart Inc-has entered into a second amended and restated loan and security agreement with a group of lenders effective december 12, 2016
Dec 13 Monsanto Co :
* Monsanto co - ceo hugh grant's total 2016 compensation was $11.8 million versus $11.9 million last year
* Monsanto co - CFO pierre c. Courduroux's total 2016 compensation was $2.9 million versus $2.9 million last year - SEC filing Source text bit.ly/2hKXFXc Further company coverage:
* America's Car-mart Inc-has entered into a second amended and restated loan and security agreement with a group of lenders effective december 12, 2016
* Famous Dave's of America, Inc. appoints Charles W. Mooty to board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Files for resale of 4.5 million shares of co's common stock, including shares issued pursuant to exercise of warrants - sec filing Source text http://bit.ly/2gFAuRT Further company coverage: