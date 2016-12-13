Dec 13 Monsanto Co :

* Monsanto co - ceo hugh grant's total 2016 compensation was $11.8 million versus $11.9 million last year

* Monsanto co - CFO pierre c. Courduroux's total 2016 compensation was $2.9 million versus $2.9 million last year