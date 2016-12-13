BRIEF-America's Car-mart, Inc. enters into new loan and security agreement
* America's Car-mart Inc-has entered into a second amended and restated loan and security agreement with a group of lenders effective december 12, 2016
Dec 13 Continental Resources Inc
* Continental Resources Inc - Company now expects to exit 2016 with production in a range of 213,000 to 218,000 Boe per day
* Continental Resources Inc - As a result of strong production in North Dakota, Oklahoma, co increased expected production exit rate for December 2016
* Continental Resources Inc - Company expects to maintain approximately this production level through Q1 of 2017
* Famous Dave's of America, Inc. appoints Charles W. Mooty to board of directors
* Files for resale of 4.5 million shares of co's common stock, including shares issued pursuant to exercise of warrants - sec filing