Dec 13 Continental Resources Inc

* Continental Resources Inc - Company now expects to exit 2016 with production in a range of 213,000 to 218,000 Boe per day

* Continental Resources Inc - As a result of strong production in North Dakota, Oklahoma, co increased expected production exit rate for December 2016

* Continental Resources Inc - Company expects to maintain approximately this production level through Q1 of 2017