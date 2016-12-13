BRIEF-Harte Hanks announces CFO transition
* Harte hanks announces CFO transition
Dec 13 Applied Dna Sciences Inc :
Dec 13 Applied Dna Sciences Inc :

* Files for resale of 4.5 million shares of co's common stock, including shares issued pursuant to exercise of warrants - sec filing
* America's Car-mart Inc-has entered into a second amended and restated loan and security agreement with a group of lenders effective december 12, 2016
* Famous Dave's of America, Inc. appoints Charles W. Mooty to board of directors