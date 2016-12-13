BRIEF-Harte Hanks announces CFO transition
* Harte hanks announces CFO transition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 13 Old Second Bancorp Inc :
* Says offering $45 million of its 5.750% fixed-to-floating rate senior notes due 2026 - sec filing Source text bit.ly/2hsqAzE Further company coverage:
* Harte hanks announces CFO transition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* America's Car-mart Inc-has entered into a second amended and restated loan and security agreement with a group of lenders effective december 12, 2016
* Famous Dave's of America, Inc. appoints Charles W. Mooty to board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: