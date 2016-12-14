BRIEF-Veritas Investments updates on banking facility agreement

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Veritas Investments Ltd :

* Revised anz facility agreement contains a number of undertakings and milestones for group

* veritas is also required to close and wind down nosh by 31 march 2017, if it cannot be sold by that date

* Has entered into a committed term sheet with anz in relation to group's banking facilities

* "board cannot be certain that a sale of nosh can be agreed by that date"

* sale or closure of loss-making nosh business would result in non-cash asset write-downs and one-off expenditure