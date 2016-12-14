FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
BRIEF-Veritas Investments updates on banking facility agreement
December 14, 2016 / 8:14 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Veritas Investments updates on banking facility agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Veritas Investments Ltd :

* Revised anz facility agreement contains a number of undertakings and milestones for group

* veritas is also required to close and wind down nosh by 31 march 2017, if it cannot be sold by that date

* Has entered into a committed term sheet with anz in relation to group's banking facilities

* "board cannot be certain that a sale of nosh can be agreed by that date"

* sale or closure of loss-making nosh business would result in non-cash asset write-downs and one-off expenditure Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

