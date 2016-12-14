FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 14, 2016 / 6:37 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Masmovil reaches deal with Telefonica in relation to Yoigo and Pepephone

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Masmovil Ibercom SA :

* Reaches deal with Telefonica Moviles de Espana (Telefonica) in relation to Xfera Moviles SAU (Yoigo) and Pepe Mobile SL (Pepephone)

* The deal includes the use of mobile network of Telefonica and resolution of legal conflicts between Yoigo and Telefonica

* The deal specifies the terms under which Telefonica will provide the service of national roaming to Yoigo during the migration phase to the mobile network of Orange Espagne SAU, and to Pepephone

* As of Jan. 1, 2017 the roaming service will have the same quality as the service offered by Telefonica to its own customers

* Yoigo will pay Telefonica 11.1 million euros ($11.8 million) as amicable resolution of all legal disputes between the two companies Source text: bit.ly/2htJoyC

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9394 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
