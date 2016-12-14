FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-UK online fashion retailer Boohoo ups outlook guidance yet again
December 14, 2016 / 7:12 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-UK online fashion retailer Boohoo ups outlook guidance yet again

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Boohoo.Com Plc :

* Trading update and acquisition

* Boohoo.com Plc upgrades guidance and announces acquisition of forward-thinking fashion brand Prettylittlething (PLT)

* Boohoo continues to benefit from improved operating leverage in business

* Now expects boohoo.com to deliver revenue growth of between 38 pct and 42 pct in FY17

* Anticipates boohoo delivering an EBITDA margin of between 11 pct and 12 pct in FY17, against previous guidance of around 11 pct

* Boohoo group will acquire 66 pct of issued share capital of PLT for a cash consideration of 3.3 mln stg 1

* Boohoo group will benefit from acquisition of 21 Three Clothing Co Ltd, which is expected to be consolidated from Jan. 3, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

