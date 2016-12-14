BRIEF-Shell starts oil production from Malaysia's Malikai platform
* Shell starts oil production from Malikai deep-water platform in Malaysia
Dec 14 Old Mutual Plc
* Om Asset Management Announces Pricing Of Secondary Offering
* Pricing of public offering of 13 million of its ordinary shares at a public offering price of $14.25 per share
* Expects to repurchase 6 mln ordinary shares directly from OM Group (UK) Limited was also priced at $14.25 per share
* Public offering is expected to close on 19 December 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 14 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down about 15 points, or 0.22 percent, on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.33 percent ahead of the cash market open.
NEW YORK/ZURICH, Dec 14 Switzerland's Actelion Ltd confirmed it was in talks about a "strategic transaction", with a report that Sanofi had filled the gap left after U.S. healthcare group Johnson & Johnson ended its takeover bid.