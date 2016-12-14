Dec 14 Old Mutual Plc

* Om Asset Management Announces Pricing Of Secondary Offering

* Pricing of public offering of 13 million of its ordinary shares at a public offering price of $14.25 per share

* Expects to repurchase 6 mln ordinary shares directly from OM Group (UK) Limited was also priced at $14.25 per share

* Public offering is expected to close on 19 December 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: