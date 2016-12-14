FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Eniro says reached stand still agreement with bank syndicate to defer payments
December 14, 2016 / 7:07 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Eniro says reached stand still agreement with bank syndicate to defer payments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Eniro Ab

* Eniro has reached a stand still agreement with bank syndicate to defer payments

* Says stand still agreement is in effect until end of february 2017

* Has today reached an agreement with its lenders, a syndicate of six banks, which means deferment of principal payments on the company's bank loans and the key ratio covenants of the loans

* During the period of this stand still agreement Eniro will negotiate about the company's loan agreement and capital structure

* During the autum the executive management has, together with the Board of directors, established a new Business Plan where the outlook for the long term profitability is improved, says Björn Björnsson, Chairman of the Board at Eniro Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)

