8 months ago
BRIEF-IQE sees FY revenue and adjusted operating profit ahead of expectations
#Semiconductors
December 14, 2016 / 7:43 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-IQE sees FY revenue and adjusted operating profit ahead of expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 14 (Reuters) - IQE Plc

* Announces that it is on track to deliver FY 2016 revenue and adjusted operating profit ahead of expectations

* Revenues, which are primarily dollar denominated, also benefitted in H2 from devaluation of sterling following UK's EU membership referendum

* Since announcement of its interim results on 13 September 2016, IQE's trading has continued to be strong across multiple markets

* Anticipated that revenues will reflect a double digit rate of growth year on year, and that H2 revenues will be up sequentially over H1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

