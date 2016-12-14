FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
BRIEF-Hunters Property sees FY trading slightly ahead of its expectations
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
Technology
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 14, 2016 / 7:44 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Hunters Property sees FY trading slightly ahead of its expectations

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Hunters Property Plc :

* Strong performance that we reported at time of our interim results in September has continued in second half of year

* Expects trading for full year to be significantly ahead of last year and slightly ahead of board's expectations

* Lettings income over this period increased by 18 pct compared to same period last year

* Strong sales bias (72 pct of group revenues) and is therefore confident it can manage and adapt accordingly

* Intention on back of full year results to look to increase its final dividend as part of its progressive dividend strategy

* Recruitment of franchisees and roll-out of new branches is on-track to exceed 30 or more new branches for third consecutive year

* Network income to Oct. 31, 2016 was almost 29 mln stg (October 2015: 24.3 mln stg) split 58/42 between South and North

* Q4 2016 has started with a strong pipeline of sales, lettings and scheduled branch openings, reflecting strength of Hunters' proposition to franchisees

* Continues to monitor and review government's proposal to ban tenant fees

* Continues to review strategic acquisitions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.