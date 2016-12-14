FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
BRIEF-New Europe Property Investments says NEPI and Rockcastle to merge
December 14, 2016 / 8:14 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-New Europe Property Investments says NEPI and Rockcastle to merge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 14 (Reuters) - New Europe Property Investments Plc :

* Merger of NEPI and Rockcastle and withdrawal of joint cautionary announcement

* Merged entity is expected to become largest listed real estate player in CEE

* NEPI and Rockcastle are pleased to announce conclusion on Dec.13 2016 of a framework agreement

* Transactions to be implemented with reference to an effective share swap ratio of 4.5 existing Rockcastle shares for every 1 existing NEPI share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

