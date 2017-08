Dec 14 (Reuters) - Moody's on European banking:

* European banking outlook 2017; strong profitability for nordic banks but tail risks from property price appreciation rising

* banking sectors in Sweden, Norway and Finland will report ratios of between 1% and 2%, rising to around 2.5% in Denmark

* strong domestic credit growth, improved efficiency will support improved profitability for banks in the Nordic region Source text for Eikon: