BRIEF-Cleantech Invest raises EUR 5 million into Nocart

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Cleantech Invest Oyj :

* Raises 5 million euros ($5.32 million) into Nocart to accelerate growth in African renewable energy market

* Has made equity investment of 1 million euros into Nocart as part of this investment round

* Co will receive fee of 215,000 euros for transaction

* Effective ownership of Cleantech Invest in Nocart is 19.3 pct after this investment round

* Co and all its affiliated companies own a total of 21.4 pct of Nocart after transaction ($1 = 0.9391 euros)