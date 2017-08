Dec 14 (Reuters) - Burford Capital Ltd

* Entered into agreement to buy GKC Holdings, Llc, parent of chicago-based Gerchen Keller Capital, Llc, for $160 million

* Deal for combination of cash, Burford shares, loan notes, further potential $15 million in performance-based share consideration

* Acquisition will be immediately accretive to earnings per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)