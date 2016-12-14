BRIEF-Shell starts oil production from Malaysia's Malikai platform
* Shell starts oil production from Malikai deep-water platform in Malaysia
Dec 14 Lupin Ltd
* Says gets FDA apporval for generic Topicort ointment, 0.05% Source text: bit.ly/2htXGz5 Further company coverage:
Dec 14 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down about 15 points, or 0.22 percent, on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.33 percent ahead of the cash market open.
NEW YORK/ZURICH, Dec 14 Switzerland's Actelion Ltd confirmed it was in talks about a "strategic transaction", with a report that Sanofi had filled the gap left after U.S. healthcare group Johnson & Johnson ended its takeover bid.