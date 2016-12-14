BRIEF-NMC Health offers to buy Sharjah hospital for about $560 mln

Dec 14 (Reuters) - NMC Health Plc :

* Acquisition

* Proposed acquisition of Al Zahra Hospital for AED 2,058 million (approximately us$560 million)

* Strategic, accretive acquisition adds one of largest private hospitals in UAE

* NMC directors have identified about $6.5 million of annual cost synergy benefits from second year post completion of acquisition

* Directors reiterate company's standalone 2016 EBITDA guidance of approximately $240 million