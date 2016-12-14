FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-NMC Health to place about 9.9 pct of share capital via accelerated bookbuild
December 14, 2016 / 8:38 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-NMC Health to place about 9.9 pct of share capital via accelerated bookbuild

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 14 (Reuters) - NMC Health Plc

* Proposed placing of new ordinary shares

* HSBC and J.P. Morgan are acting as joint bookrunners in connection with placing

* Company's three largest shareholders have provided letters of intent indicating their intention to subscribe for up to $170 million

* Intention to place 18,571,428 new ordinary shares representing approximately 9.99 pct of current issued ordinary share capital of company

* Placing is being conducted through an accelerated bookbuild which will be launched immediately following this announcement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

