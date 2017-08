Dec 14 (Reuters) - Bioorganic Research and Services SA (Bionaturis) :

* Says obtains a grant of 267,360 euros ($283,910) for taking part in animal vaccination project

* To develop the project in partnership with Piensos Jimenez and Iberico Comercializacion between 2016-2018

Source text: bit.ly/2hDWInq

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9417 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)