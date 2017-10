Dec 14 (Reuters) - Sterling Progress Bhd :

* On 14 dec, co entered into a conditional shares sale agreement with hairul anuar bin aman ahmad and mohd raimi bin ghazali

* Agreement for disposal of entire equity interest in pasb comprising 2 million ordinary shares of 1 rgt for consideration of 2.018 million rgt

Source text: (bit.ly/2hkPkfI)

