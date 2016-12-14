BRIEF-Sundaram Finance revises interest rate for 12 and 18 months deposits to 7 pct p.a

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Sundaram Finance Ltd

Source text: Chennai 14 December 2016: Sundaram Finance has announced a revision in interest rates on deposits from 16th December 2016. The revised interest rate applicable for 12 and 18 months deposits shall be 7.00 per cent per annum, and for 24 and 36 month tenures, the rate shall be 7.25 per cent