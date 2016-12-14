FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sundaram Finance revises interest rate for 12 and 18 months deposits to 7 pct p.a
December 14, 2016 / 9:49 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Sundaram Finance revises interest rate for 12 and 18 months deposits to 7 pct p.a

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Sundaram Finance Ltd

* Says revised interest rate applicable for 24 and 36 month tenures, rate shall be 7.25 per cent

* Says revised interest rate applicable for 12 and 18 months deposits shall be 7.00 per cent per annum Source text: Chennai 14 December 2016: Sundaram Finance has announced a revision in interest rates on deposits from 16th December 2016. The revised interest rate applicable for 12 and 18 months deposits shall be 7.00 per cent per annum, and for 24 and 36 month tenures, the rate shall be 7.25 per cent Further company coverage:

