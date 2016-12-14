BRIEF-RTL group to bundle its French broadcasting activities

Dec 14 (Reuters) - RTL

* Says Groupe M6 plans to acquire 100 per cent ownership of RTL French radio family for 216 million euros on a debt and cash-free basis

* Following the transaction, Groupe M6 will combine a unique portfolio of TV channels, radio stations, digital services, content production/rights trading and diversification

* Says plans to bundle its French broadcasting activities

* Says plans to enter into a licensing deal with Groupe M6 which allows Groupe M6 to use the "RTL" trademark Source text: here Further company coverage: