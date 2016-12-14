FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
BRIEF-Cspc Pharmaceutical Group says unit enters agreement with Teva Pharmaceuticals Usa, Inc
December 14, 2016 / 10:08 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Cspc Pharmaceutical Group says unit enters agreement with Teva Pharmaceuticals Usa, Inc

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Cspc Pharmaceutical Group Ltd

* Cspc Zhongqi agrees to grant right to teva to perform necessary non-clinical and clinical studies and apply for relevant approvals

* Unit entered into an agreement with Teva Pharmaceuticals Usa, Inc.

* Pursuant to agreement, Cspc Zhongqi is responsible for pre-clinical development of product

* Teva will make milestone payments to Cspc Zhongqi of up to an aggregate amount of us$100 million subject to product's application progress Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

