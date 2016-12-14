BRIEF-Cspc Pharmaceutical Group says unit enters agreement with Teva Pharmaceuticals Usa, Inc

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Cspc Pharmaceutical Group Ltd

* Cspc Zhongqi agrees to grant right to teva to perform necessary non-clinical and clinical studies and apply for relevant approvals

* Unit entered into an agreement with Teva Pharmaceuticals Usa, Inc.

* Pursuant to agreement, Cspc Zhongqi is responsible for pre-clinical development of product

* Teva will make milestone payments to Cspc Zhongqi of up to an aggregate amount of us$100 million subject to product's application progress