Dec 14 (Reuters) - Tdm Bhd :

* Says nov. Production for fresh fruits bunches was 45,569.54 metric tonne

* Says nov. Production for crude palm oil was 8,023.37 metric tonne; nov. Productio0n for palm kernel was 2,187.87 metric tonne

