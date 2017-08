Dec 14 (Reuters) - Acando AB :

* Frame agreement to run for 2 years with 1 + 1 year extension option

* Has won frame agreement with statens vegvesen

* Agreement concerns it assignment (coverage 400 million-600 million Norwegian crowns ($47 million-$71 million)), it skills assignments (coverage 500 million-700 million crown) as well as specialized it services Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4386 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)