8 months ago
#Market News
December 14, 2016 / 11:28 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Alon USA Energy Inc and Export Development Canada entered into a loan agreement for a term loan in amount of $35 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Alon USA Energy Inc

* Alon USA Energy Inc says on Dec 8, co and Export Development Canada entered into a loan agreement for a term loan in amount of $35 million

* Alon USA Energy Inc says loan agreement bears interest at a rate equal to libor plus a margin of 3.75% per annum - SEC filing

* Alon USA Energy Inc says principal payments under loan agreement to be made in 9 consecutive qtrly installments commencing Dec 2018. loan to mature on Dec 8, 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

