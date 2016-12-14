FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
BRIEF-Capital First approves allotment of shares up to 3.41 bln rupees to Caladium Investment
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
Technology
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 14, 2016 / 11:39 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Capital First approves allotment of shares up to 3.41 bln rupees to Caladium Investment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Capital First Ltd :

* Capital First says approved allotment of 4.8 million shares on preferential basis for up to 3.41 billion rupees to Caladium Investment Pte Ltd Source text:

Capital First Limited has informed the Exchange that the Board of Directors of the Company vide Resolution passed by Circulation on December 14, 2016, inter-alia approved the allotment of 47,80,000 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each of the Company on a preferential basis, pursuant to receipt of subscription amount of Rs. 340,67,06,000/- (Rupees Three Hundred and Forty Crores Sixty Seven Lakhs and Six Thousand only) issued at a price of Rs.712.70/- per Equity Share (face value of Rs.10/- each and premium of Rs. 702.70/- per share) to Caladium Investment Pte. Ltd., which is indirectly wholly-owned by GIC (Ventures) Pte. Ltd., a Singapore s Sovereign Wealth Fund. Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.