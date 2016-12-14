BRIEF-CSPC Pharmaceutical says unit entered into an agreement on Dec 9

Dec 14 (Reuters) - CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Ltd :

* Conjupro agrees to grant right to Citron to perform necessary clinical development and apply for relevant approvals

* On 9 dec, unit Conjupro Biotherapeutics, Inc. entered into an agreement with Citron Pharma Limited

* Citron will make milestone payments to Conjupro of up to an aggregate amount of us$81.5 million subject to product's application progress

* Pursuant to deal, Conjupro is responsible for development of product and technology in relation to manufacturing of product