Dec 14 (Reuters) - Verte SA :

* Starts cooperation with Rossmann Supermarkety Drogeryjne Polska Sp. z o.o. and Mila SA

* The estimated value of received orders at c. 0.2 million zlotys ($47,920), Verte's products are to be delivered by Jan 12, 2017

* Will inform about signing a potential framework agreement or any other outcome of negotiations with the above parties