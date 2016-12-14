FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Wells Fargo says Federal Reserve System, Federal Deposit Insurance Corp determined co's 2016 resolution plan does not remedy 2 of 3 deficiencies
December 14, 2016 / 11:23 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Wells Fargo says Federal Reserve System, Federal Deposit Insurance Corp determined co's 2016 resolution plan does not remedy 2 of 3 deficiencies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co

* Wells Fargo says Federal Reserve System, Federal Deposit Insurance Corp determined co's 2016 resolution plan does not remedy 2 of 3 deficiencies

* Company is required to remedy two deficiencies in a revised submission to be provided to agencies by March 31, 2017

* Wells Fargo says agencies determined co, units shall be restricted from acquiring any nonbank subsidiary

* Wells Fargo says if co fails to timely submit revised submission, agencies will limit size of co's nonbank and broker-dealer assets to levels in place as of Sept 30, 2016

* Wells Fargo says effective immediately, agencies determined that co, units shall be restricted from establishing any foreign bank or foreign branch

* Wells Fargo says if co has not adequately remedied deficiencies by Dec. 13, 2018, agencies may jointly require co to divest certain assets or operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

