8 months ago
BRIEF-Spectra Energy enters timing agreement with the US federal trade commission - SEC Filing
#Market News
December 14, 2016 / 11:23 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Spectra Energy enters timing agreement with the US federal trade commission - SEC Filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Spectra Energy Corp:

* Spectra Energy - on Dec 13, co announced that it has entered into a timing agreement with the united states federal trade commission - SEC Filing

* Spectra Energy Corp - pursuant to timing agreement co has agreed not to consummate proposed combination of co and Enbridge Inc prior to 45 days

* Spectra Energy - co to not consummate proposed combination prior to 45 days after both co, Enbridge substantially comply with FTC's Nov 2, 2016 request

* FTC's Nov 2 request is for additional information and documentary material relating to proposed combination Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2gHW88a) Further company coverage:

